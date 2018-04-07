Badshah renders his upcoming track on India's Next Superstars

Badshah has teamed up with his DJ Wale Babu and Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai co-singer Aastha Gill for Buzz as well. Another party anthem in the making?



Badshah rendered his upcoming track, Buzz, on India's Next Superstars. The king of rap, who features on the reality show judged by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, decided to spring a surprise on the contestants and fans. He has teamed up with his DJ Wale Babu and Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai co-singer Aastha Gill for Buzz as well. Another party anthem in the making?

Badshah had earlier penned an emotional note for Aastha Gill and posted it on social media, taking us down the memory lane. Their bond is only 5 years old, however their camaraderie seems longer. The award-winning rapper, music producer and lyricist posted a picture of the diva and wrote, "I found this girl roughly 5 years ago. She was young, raw and full of energy. I promised her parents that I'd take care of her and try to make something out of her, if not a star. 5 years down the line she is still young and full of energy although not raw anymore. She's polished her skills and learnt to burn the stage."

