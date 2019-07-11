Badshah's Paagal breaks world record for most viewed video in 24 hours

music

Badshah/picture courtesy: YouTube

Bow down to the new king of the world. Badshah has broken a world record with PAAGAL, dethroning BTS and Taylor Swift, crossing 75 million-plus views in 24 hours on Sony Music India's YouTube channel.

Within minutes of its release, the song an all-out rhythmic pop banger is a viral sensation. It quickly became a song that everyone was watching and sharing for its sticky hooks and grooves making it reach this outstanding number.

Says Badshah, "I am ecstatic and I am overwhelmed with the amount of love we have received in the last 24 hours. Paagal was made with the focused intent of taking music from India across borders and making our presence felt. And my fans just went all out on this one to help me achieve my dream. We're going BIG with this one."

Adds on Shridhar Subramaniam, President India and Middle East, Sony Music "This is an unprecedented feat and we are very proud. This will go down history as Badshah becomes the first Indian artist to reach 75MN views in 24 hours. In our collective pursuit on being on top of the charts, we know we have fought our way to the top!"

Watch the video right away!

Directed by the globally acclaimed Miami-based Marlon Pena, the video has been shot across various iconic locations in LA skyline including the LA river where the likes of Grease, Dark Knight Rises, Fast and Furious have been shot. The video also stars Rose Romero, a Playboy 2019 muse, who is raising temperatures with her debut on an Indian music video.

Badshah makes India proud with this achievement, we are sure it will be onwards and upwards only.

