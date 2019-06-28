Khandaani Shafakhana first song out: Sonakshi Sinha-Badshah join forces again with Koka

music

Sonakshi Sinha revealed a peppy new track from her upcoming movie 'Khandaani Shafakhana' titled 'Koka' on Friday, and the song is sure to turn into a party anthem within no time!

A still from the song Koka from Khandaani Shafakhana

Two years after delivering a chartbuster in Noor's Move Your Lakk, Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah are set to get cinephiles grooving to another peppy track, Koka, from Khandaani Shafakhana. Sonakshi took to social media handle to share the dance track, calling it as 'Baap of all party tracks'.

Appeasing as much with their quirk as they do with their music sensibilities, the duo slips into Punjabi ensembles for the number, also featuring Varun Sharma.

Set in a palace, the two-minute fifty-three-second song starts with the 'Dabangg' girl showing off her 'Koka' (nose pin) in a stunning yellow Punjabi attire. Badshah too joins Sonakshi in the peppy number, dressed in a long maroon kurta paired with a glittery black coat. The upbeat song has been sung by Jasbir Jassi, Badshah, and Dhvani Bhanushali and penned by Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D. It also features Varun Sharma.

Check out the song right here:

Talking about working on the track, Sinha says, "I have always enjoyed dancing to lively songs. Jassi [Gill] and Badshah's collaboration has resulted in an outstanding song. It was fun to work with him this time as well."

The trailer of Khandaani Shafakhana features the lead actor confronting society on the topics of sex and related disorders. Shilpi Dasgupta is directing while Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain are producing the film.

Expressing admiration for her character, Sonakshi even changed her Twitter profile name to 'Baby Bedi', the character she is essaying the in the film. Khandaani Shafakhana comes after Sonakshi's April release Kalank where she was seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt. The comedy was to release on July 29, but has been pushed to August 2.

