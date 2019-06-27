Sonakshi Sinha's film Khandaani Shafakhana's release date changed

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana, which also features Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah in key roles is slated to release on August 2 instead of July 26

Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma.

Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana finally gets a release date. The film is all set to release on August 2, 2019, instead of July 26. What's new is that the film will lock horns with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's film, Jabariya Jodi, at the box office.

On Thursday, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram account to make this announcement about the change in release date. "Jann hitt mein jaari ek soochna 'Khandaani Shafakhana' ab haqq se khulega August 2 ko [sic]"

Sonakshi Sinha is so much in love with her character from this film that she has changed her name on Twitter. The actress has changed her Twitter name to Baby Bedi; her character from Khandaani Shafakhana! Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana also features Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah in key roles.

Based in Punjab, the film portrays Sonakshi as a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl who adores her family and will go to any length to see them happy even if it means not living her dreams. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago and it has been received well. The film is about Annu Kapoor (sexologist) passing the baton of his clinic to Sonakshi. The actress is then on a mission to make his medicines popular with its fantastic effects, and also promotes people to speak about their sexual disabilities.

On her role, Sonakshi had earlier said: "I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small-town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun, and emotions."

Talking about Sonakshi, she was last seen in multi-starrer period drama Kalank. Despite having an enviable cast — that includes Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene — and a five-day extended weekend, the Abhishek Varman-directed project turned out to be a box office disappointment.

She recently began shooting for the blockbuster franchise, Dabangg 3. Her look as her character Rajjo from the film has also been revealed. The look was received with love from the audience. Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. She will also be seen in Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar, and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk.

