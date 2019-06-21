Khandaani Shafakhana trailer: Sonakshi urges people to speak about sexual disabilities

bollywood

Khandaani Shafakhana starring Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah is a comedy caper, where Sona encourages people to talk about sexual disorder

Sonakshi Sinha shared this picture on Instagram.

The trailer of Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film, Khandaani Shafakhana has released, and it's hilarious. The film is about Annu Kapoor (sexologist) passing the baton of his clinic to Sonakshi. The actress is then on a mission to make his medicines popular with its fantastic effects, and also promotes people to speak about their sexual disabilities.

Take a look at the trailer of Khandaani Shafakhana here:

Sonakshi also shared the trailer link on her Instagram account.

The film, which also stars actor Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, singer-rapper Badshah is all set to release on July 26, 2019. A few days ago, Sonakshi had released the poster of Khandaani Shafakhana, which left the viewers amused and wanting for more. With 'Sex Clinic' written just below the name of the film, the poster features Sonakshi in the forefront. Beside her, many men are seen standing with their faces hidden with props like steel bucket, newspaper, brown paper bag, etc.

Among them is singer-rapper Badshah, whose face is hidden with a book. At the bottom, a Hindi line reads, "Main jitna bolungi logo ko utni hi sharam aani hai! - Baby Bedi."

The film is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain.

Sonakshi had also shared a snap with her team, including actor Varun Sharma. She also tagged her film co-stars actors Gautam Mehra, Annu Kapoor, singer-rapper Badshah.

Talking about Sonakshi, she was last seen in multi-starrer period drama Kalank. Despite having an enviable cast — that includes Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene — and a five-day extended weekend, the Abhishek Varman-directed project turned out to be a box office disappointment.

She recently began shooting for the blockbuster franchise, Dabangg 3.Her look as her character Rajjo from the film has also been revealed. The look was received with love from the audience. Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on 20th December 2019. She will also be seen in Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar, and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk.

