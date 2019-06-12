Khandaani Shafakhana: Sonakshi Sinha announces her forthcoming film

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday dropped a major surprise for her fans as the actor announced her forthcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana

Sonakshi Sinha, who was latest seen in Karan Johar's epic drama Kalank, has bagged another project. The actress recently took to her Instagram account to announce her new film. Sonakshi revealed that her upcoming film titled Khandaani Shafakhana will hit the theatres on July 26. Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote, "Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai? Here it is... I'm thrilled to announce my next film KHANDAANI SHAFAKHANA releasing on 26th July! [sic]"

The Dabangg actor also posted an image with her team, including actor Varun Sharma. She tagged actor Gautam Mehra, Annu Kapoor, singer-rapper Badshah, filmmaker Shilpi Das Gupta, Bhushan Kumar, and T-Series in her post.

Sonakshi was last seen in multi-starrer period drama Kalank. Despite having an enviable cast — that includes Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit-Nene — and a five-day extended weekend, the Abhishek Varman-directed project turned out to be a box office disappointment.

She recently began shooting for the blockbuster franchise, Dabangg 3. Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut with the first instalment of Dabanng, and her dialogue, 'Thappad se nahin, pyaar se darr lagta hai sahab' [I'm not afraid of being hurt but being loved] became an evergreen one. Even today, people mouth this dialogue, and the actress has asked the makers of Dabangg 3 to give her yet-another iconic dialogue.

Sonakshi's look as her character Rajjo from the film has also been revealed. The look was received with love from the audience. Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on 20th December 2019.

She will also be seen in Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar, and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk.

