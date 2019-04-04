Dabangg 3: Rajjo is back! Sonakshi Sinha wows on day one of the shoot

One of the most beloved film characters of Bollywood, Rajjo Pandey, is back with a bang on day one of the Dabangg 3 shoot

Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo. Pic/Sonakshi's Instagram account

Sonakshi Sinha is on a roll! After unveiling the Kalank trailer on April 3 with the rest of the cast of the film, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to announce that she has started shooting for her next film, Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan. Her character, Rajjo Pandey, wife of police officer Chulbul Pandey, will be back in all her sari-clad glory.

The actress shared a picture on Instagram that shows her look in Dabangg 3 and wrote a caption that reflects how excited she is about the movie. Sonakshi wrote: "RAJJO is back!!! From Dabangg, to Dabangg 3...Its homecoming. Day 1 of shoot for me today, wish me luck #DabanggGirl"

 
 
 
Sonakshi Sinha looks lovely in a floral printed pink and white sari and a pink flower in her hair. The signature coy way in which Rajjo smiles and talks has stolen a million hearts. 

A few days ago, Salman Khan, aka Chulbul Pandey, shared a picture of himself with brother Arbaaz Khan announcing the start of the film's shoot. The film is being shot in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Details relating to the plot of Dabangg 3 are still under wraps. It is reported that Dabangg 3 will be helmed by choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva. The film is slated to be released in December 2019.

