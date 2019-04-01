Chulbul returns: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan start shooting for Dabangg 3

bollywood

Dabangg fans, rejoice! Your favourite Salman Khan, aka Chulbul Pandey, is soon going to be back onscreen

Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan

Salman Khan has started shooting for the third instalment of Dabangg in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Dabangg tells the story of Chulbul Pandey, a police officer who has his own way of dealing with corruption. The franchise also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill in key roles.

Details relating to the plot of Dabangg 3 are still under wraps. It is reported that Dabangg 3 will be helmed by choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Dheva. The first instalment of the movie series Dabangg, which released in 2010, was directed by Anurag Kashyap while Dabangg 2 was directed by Arbaaz Khan.

"Back in our birthplace for 'Dabangg 3' shoot Arbaaz Khan," Salman tweeted announcing that the film had gone on floors.

Besides Dabangg 3, Salman Khan also has the much-awaited film Bharat in the pipeline, which also stars Katrina Kaif. The film will see Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Arbaaz Khan, on the other hand, has ventured into production and can also currently be seen hosting the celebrity chat show Pinch.

