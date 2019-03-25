Salman Khan's Bharat trailer to be showcased with Avengers: Endgame

bollywood

Salman Khan's Bharat trailer is all set to launch on April 24. The film's trailer will also be showcased with Avengers: Endgame on April 26

One of the most-anticipated films of the year, Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, and many others is scheduled for an Eid 2019 release. And now, to build up the excitement and generate curiosity around this project, the film's director, Ali Abbas Zafar announced something exciting on Twitter.

Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to announce the release date of Bharat's trailer. "Yes the trailer of @Bharat_TheFilm is locked, we are into final stages of post-production, it will come out in the 3rd week of April. This one is a very special film, Nervous, anxious & excited. May God bless us all [sic]"

Yes the trailer of @Bharat_TheFilm is locked , we are into final stages of post production , it will come out in 3rd week of April . This one is a very special film , Nervous , anxious & excited. May god bless us all . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 24, 2019

Also, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share another piece of information to add to this news. Taran tweeted saying that Salman Khan's Bharat trailer will release on April 24, 2019. He also added that the film's promo will be showcased on April 26 with the much-awaited Marvel film Avengers: Endgame.

And here's some #Xclusiv info on Salman Khan starrer #Bharat...

* #BharatTrailer will be launched on 24 April 2019.

* #BharatTrailer will be showcased with #AvengersEndgame on 26 April 2019.

* Release date locked: 5 June 2019. #Eid2019 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2019

The excitement for Salman Khan's fans doesn't end here. This film, which has a time-traveller storyline, has blocked an Eid release, thus hitting theatres on June 5, 2019. Bharat will see Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part, which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Katrina Kaif was roped into the film after Priyanka Chopra decided to walk out. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it is his third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film Sultan and the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai.

