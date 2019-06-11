Vidya Balan's vacation pictures makes Sonakshi Sinha cry

bollywood

Vidya Balan's vacation pictures from Bali will certainly make you pack your bags right away and go off on a holiday at a scenic location

Vidya Balan. Pic: Instagram/@balanvidya

Vidya Balan is currently on a vacation to the beautiful island of Bali. The actress was on a photo-sharing spree from her holiday, and the fans can't stop looking at the lovely vacation pictures.

Dressed in a maroon casual gown and a billion-dollar smile, Vidya's vacation photos Bali will certainly make you pack your bags and go off on a holiday at a scenic location. She captioned the image, "#Alive #Happy #FunintheSun #PureJoy. i looove my dress.Thankoo".

However, Vidya's fun vacation angered Sonakshi Sinha who dropping off a comment, "Why didn't you take me with you" and few sad emojis.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan was recently in the news for a video on her Instagram handle about body-shaming. In the clip, she was seen saying "Kabhi tu moti kehta hai, kabhi tu choti kehta hai...." with a certain confidence and weight in her voice. She highlights the discriminatory comments and jokes made at people regarding their looks.

"Dont make jokes on someone's size, colour. Everyone is different...that's why everyone is special," Vidya said in the video, which is part of an initiative for her radio show Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho which airs on Big 92.7 FM.

Vidya had uploaded the video on Instagram a few days ago. Dressed in a black sari and messed up make-up, Vidya even broke down while talking about the issue. She captioned it: "Most of us are potential victims of 'body shaming' - the widespread phenomenon of receiving cruel feedback when our bodies don't meet the unrealistic beauty standards of our time. Here's my take on body shaming."

On the work front, Vidya Balan will next be seen in Mission Mangal alongside Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshay Kumar. The Begum Jaan actress will also be seen portraying Shakuntala Devi the mathematical wizard, or 'human computer'.

The film will be helmed by Anu Menon, director of London, Paris, New York and the much-talked-about Amazon Prime Original, Four More Shots Please!

There are also talks of the Kahaani actress teaming with Akshay Kumar for the sequel of their 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiya.

