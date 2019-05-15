Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa to get a sequel soon

bollywood

Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa is all set to have a sequel, which is currently in the development stage

Bhool Bhulaiyaa stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan

Actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa is likely to get a sequel. According to the reports, the project is currently in the development stage. While Priyadarshan directed the original, the new film will be written and directed by Farhad Samji.

The sequel to the 2007 hit film, directed by Priyadarshan, will reportedly get a fresh cast. "It is true that we are making a sequel to the film. Currently, the script is being worked on," a source close to the development told PTI.

The 2007 film received universal critical acclaim and was also a huge commercial success. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

To be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series, the sequel will reportedly have Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji helming it. Samji has written for films like Simmba, Golmaal and Singham series, Judwaa 2 among others.

On the work front, Akshay is busy prepping for Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film story revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a couple who is trying to have a baby. The shooting for Good News went on floors in November last year and ever since then, we are getting updates from the set.

Apart from the Khiladi actor Good News also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. It will hit the theatres on December 27.

The actor also has Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in his kitty. Akshay will play the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba.

Whereas, Bhool Bhulaiyaa's lead actress Vidya Balan will next be seen in Mission Mangal alongside Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshay Kumar. The Begum Jaan actress will also be seen portraying Shakuntala Devi the mathematical wizard, or 'human computer'. The film will be helmed by Anu Menon, director of London, Paris, New York and the much-talked-about Amazon Prime Original, Four More Shots Please!

