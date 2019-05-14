Akshay Kumar shares picture with his 'happy shiny people' Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar had a mini reunion with his Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin co-stars Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover on Tuesday

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared an image with his "Happy Shiny People" on Instagram. The happy-reunion photo features the Khiladi actor along with veteran actors Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover.. After they met, Akshay also wrote a post for Anupam and Gulshan, calling them "beautiful people".

He wrote: "I started my career with these two and it's amazing to still be working with them...we've laughed, punched each other, grown up and grown together. Beautiful people who I call friends."

Anupam retweeted Akshay's post on Twitter and said he felt the same.

"Our journey together has been great. I am proud of you and the dizzy heights you have touched. Completely with your hard work and sincerity. Always a joy to meet you. Love and prayers always," wrote Anupam, who had also come forward to support Akshay during the row over his citizenship.

Feelings are mutual my dearest @akshaykumar!! Our journey together has been great. I am proud of you and the dizzy heights you have touched. Completely with your hard work and sincerity. Always a joy to meet you. Love and prayers always.ðð@GulshanGroverGG https://t.co/8PIYYmXurq — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 14, 2019

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is busy prepping for Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film story revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a couple who is trying to have a baby. The shooting for Good News went on floors in November last year and ever since then, we are getting updates from the set.

Apart from the Khiladi actor Good News also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. It will hit the theatres on December 27.

The actor also has Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in his kitty. Akshay will play the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba.

