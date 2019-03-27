Vidya Balan reacts to brother-in-law Aditya Roy Kapur's 'single' status

bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur's latest Instagram post has attracted the attention of his industry friends, namely Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who have called him a 'liar', and the post has also received a comment from sister-in-law Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Picture Courtesy: Vidya and Aditya's Instagram account

On Tuesday, Aditya Roy Kapur shared a photo of himself on his Instagram account that created quite a stir among his industry friends. Aditya, who is relatively new to this photo-sharing medium, shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt that read, 'Single' in caps. As soon as Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sapna Pabbi and others saw this post, they couldn't contain their reactions.

Arjun Kapoor called him a liar by saying, "Chal jhoota" and Parineeti Chopra called this a "A lie". Not just them, but Aditya's sister-in-law, actress Vidya Balan also commented on this post. She seemed excited to see his 'Single' status and wrote, "Aree Waah."

View this post on Instagram #thesinglelife A post shared by @ adityaroykapur onMar 25, 2019 at 10:39pm PDT

Apparent bachelors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra had made a joint appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, where they spoke about their love life. While Aditya did not reveal his relationship status on the show, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar teased him by a model, Diva Dhawan's name.

On the show, Aditya had said that he isn't dating anyone but just "chilling". After this statement, Karan popped the question about his equation with Diva, and Aditya said, "She's a lovely girl and an old friend. We met at a fashion show many years ago and we are good friends. We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays. So we got papped and stories started."

Talking about Aditya Roy Kapur's professional stint, he started big with Aashiqui 2 but saw a lean phase in between. However, the chocolate boy is back with a bang with Karan Johar's Kalank directed by Abhishek Varman. The teaser and songs of the film were released a few days ago, and are receiving accolades from all quarters. The film is a muti-starrer with Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt and Varun Dhawan in prominent roles. Kalank hits the marquee on April 19, 2019.

Apart from Kalank, Aditya has Mohit Suri's Malang with Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur: OK Jaanu failure hit me a little hard

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates