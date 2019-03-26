Chal Jhoota! Aditya Roy Kapur claims he is single, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra call him a liar

bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur hinted that he is single, by posting a photograph of himself in a T-shirt which read "single". However, his friends from the film industry called him a liar

Pic: Instagram/@adityaroykapur

Aditya Roy Kapur recently shared a photograph wearing a t-shirt with 'SINGLE' written on it. The actor captioned the picture, "#thesinglelife."

View this post on Instagram #thesinglelife A post shared by @ adityaroykapur onMar 25, 2019 at 10:39pm PDT

As soon as Aditya Roy Kapur shared this picture with an interesting caption, his friends from the film industry called him a liar. Arjun Kapoor commented saying, "Chal jhoota". Even Parineeti Chopra agreed and commented, "A LIE" whereas sister-in-law Vidya Balan said "Aree waah".

Earlier this year, on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan season 6, Aditya said that he is not dating anyone and that he is just "chilling". However, the buzz is Aditya has been dating Diva Dhawan.

So when filmmaker Karan asked him about his equation with Diva, Aditya had said: "She's a lovely girl and an old friend. We met at a fashion show many years ago and we are good friends. We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays, Bastian. So we got papped and stories started."

On the work front, the Fitoor actor is gearing up for multi-starrer Kalank. The actor plays Dev Chaudhry, and as described by the production house, his character is that with a sprinting mind and a noble heart. He will share screen space with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Helmed by 2 states director, Abhishek Varman, Kalank is all set to hit the marquee on April 18, 2019. Kalank is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

