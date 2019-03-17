Aditya Roy Kapur performs pooja before starting filming for his next film

bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to reunite with his Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri for their next project Malang. To start the journey with some good luck, the actor-director duo conducted a ceremonial 'pooja' before starting with the shoot.

Earlier today, Aditya shared a photo on his Instagram account, in which he can be seen sitting with the director, performing pooja. "On a new journey with the man that changed it all for me," the actor wrote referring to his film Aashiqui 2, which was also directed by Mohit Suri and is considered to be one of his best works so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur onMar 15, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

Apart from Aditya, the multi-starrer film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. The film is said to be a blend of romance, action, and thrill. It will be shot in various exotic locations including Mauritius and Goa.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 14, 2020. Aditya Roy Kapur will currently be seen in Kalank, which releases on April 17, 2019. The film is a multi-starrer period drama which also features Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan playing pivotal roles.

