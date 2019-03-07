Kalank: Dev Chaudry aka Aditya Roy Kapur looks royal

bollywood

After sharing Varun Dhawan's look from Kalank, Dharma Productions shared the look of Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Chaudry

Karan Johar shared this photo on his Instagram account.

On Thursday morning, filmmaker Karan Johar shared the first look of Varun Dhawan as Zafar from the film, Kalank. After sharing Varun's look, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions took to Instagram to share the first look of Aditya Roy Kapur from the period drama. The actor plays Dev Chaudhry, and as described by the production house, his character is that with a sprinting mind and a noble heart.

Karan Johar also took to his Instagram account to share Aditya Roy Kapur's look from the film and defined his character as, "A virtuous heart with an uncorrupted mind. Presenting Dev Chaudhry [sic]"

Since Karan Johar shared Varun's look early morning on Thursday, and now that of Aditya, he has also started the hashtag, Men Of Kalank.

On Wednesday, Karan revealed why Kalank is a special film for him. He revealed that his father, the late filmmaker, Yash Johar wanted to make Kalank 15 years ago but couldn't due to some reasons. However, now that Karan Johar has begun his Kalank journey with Abhishek Varman, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, he shared a post on Instagram, which will make you emotional.

Here's what he wrote, "A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago....a film I passionately believe in...the last film my father worked on before he left us....it was his dream to see this film come through... I couldn't fulfil his dream then....my spirit was broken....but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid....the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice....the film has been woven, nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN....and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40s but it's heart lives on.....TOMORROW the journey begins.....am excited ...anxious and emotional about this one...I do hope you join us on our path to undying love.....#KALANK [sic]

Helmed by 2 states director, Abhishek Varman, Kalank is all set to hit the marquee on April 19, 2019. Kalank is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

