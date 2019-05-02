Sonakshi Sinha wants iconic dialogue for Dabangg 3

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha has asked the makers to give her another iconic dialogue in the franchise

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who recently began shooting for Dabangg 3, has asked the makers to give her another iconic dialogue in the franchise. The Salman Khan-starrer's first outing had her character (Rajjo) mouth the dialogue, "Thappad se darr nahi lagta saab, pyaar se darr lagta hai." Sona says it's time the writers matched it with another hard-hitting line.

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on 20th December 2019. This is the third film in the hit Dabaang franchise. Salman and Sonakshi starred in the two films. Chulbul Pandey has earned an iconic status in Bollywood ever since the first look hit the nation. Salman Khan has filled the character's life and individuality that no other actor can ever take its cult place. The action comedy has begun its shoot at various locations of Madhya Pradesh.

'Dabangg 3' is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in Wanted. The upcoming film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, reprising her role of Rajjo in the film. Sonakshi made her acting debut alongside Salman in 'Dabangg', which released in 2010. The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Kalank, she will be next seen in Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk.

