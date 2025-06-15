Breaking News
Kushal Tandon announces break up with Shivangi Joshi, later deletes- here's why

Updated on: 15 June,2025 05:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kushal Tandon took to his social media handle to announce that he and Shivangi Joshi have broken up. He, however, later deleted the post upon getting trolled

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi

Actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi have parted ways. They have been dating for a couple of years. But, Kushal, recently revealed that he and Shivangi parted ways five months ago. He shared this through his Instagram stories. However, he later deleted the post as netizens trolled him for his timing of the break up announcement.

Kushal announces break up with Shivangi


Confirming his breakup with the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress, Kushal took to the stories section of his Instagram stories and penned a note saying, "To all the people I love, just wanted to say, me and Shivangi (Joshi) are not together any more. It’s been 5 months so yes.” (sic)


However, the 'Bigg Boss 7' contestant later ended up deleting the post.

While a section of netizens trolled Kushal for his post with remarks such as "Just a day before the premiere of her new show...you decided to declare your breakup..shame on you, man. How insensitive of you....all for limelight?" and “Was he drunk yesterday night? #KushalTandon #ShivangiJoshi #Kushiv.”

Others defended him saying, "The hate he's getting just for speaking up before her show is unfair. None of us know what really happened or what led him to take this big step. He didn’t disrespect her, yet people keep assuming things. Just stop."

Shivangi will be seen on the sho Bade Acche Lagta Hai which goes on air from June 15 at 8.30 pm on Sony TV. 

In addition to this, Kushal and Shivangi have unfollowed each other on Instagram as well.

About Kushal and Shivangi Joshi 

According to the reports, the two actors fell for each other on the set of their show 'Barsatein — Mausam Pyaar Ka'. The lovebirds had been going strong ever since then. They had even gone together to Thailand for a trip.

In October 2024, Kushal confirmed his relationship with Shivangi. The actor revealed that his parents wish for him to get married. Kushal was heard saying, "Vaise dekha jaye toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai, kabhi bhi. But the best part is that the search for a suitable girl for me by my parents has stopped now."

Additionally, in March, Shivangi penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Kushal with the following words, "May this year bring you happiness, success, and everything your heart desires. Hope it’s filled with exciting opportunities, growth, and beautiful moments that make you truly smile...Wishing you everything good in life...Lots of love (sic),"

 
 
 
 
 
(with inputs from IANS)

kushal tandon Shivangi Joshi television news indian television TV updates Entertainment News

