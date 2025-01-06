A year into the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohit Purohit believes he has only just begun. While he understands the pressure of headlining a show, he calls it “a good kind of pressure"

Rohit Purohit

Listen to this article Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit: ‘Pressure keeps you grounded’ x 00:00

Despite going on for 15 years, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to keep viewers hooked. Rohit Purohit, headlining the show opposite Samridhii Shukla, will soon complete a year on the daily soap. As his character Armaan becomes a fan favourite, Purohit claims that audience’s love has made the challenges easier. “I’m humbled by the love and attention. I’ve always believed in giving my best to every role I take on, but Armaan has been a pleasant surprise. When you are passionate about your craft and put in the work, people recognise that. But did I expect this? No. I’ve always been more focused on the process than the results, so it is rewarding when that process resonates with so many people,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

A year into the show, Purohit believes he has only just begun. While he understands the pressure of headlining a show, he calls it “a good kind of pressure.” “This show has been a part of Indian television’s heartbeat for over a decade, and when you walk onto that set, you feel the weight of all the stories, emotions, and love the audience has invested in it. Playing Armaan, I wanted to bring my own flavour to the table while respecting what has already been built. Of course, there’s pressure, but it’s a good kind of pressure. It keeps you grounded and reminds you to deliver your best every day,” shares the actor.

He credits producer Rajan Shahi for his vision and ability to keep the stories relevant and progressive. “He knows the pulse of the audience.” When asked if Purohit ever worries about job security, he says, “Being an actor is like being on a roller coaster—it’s thrilling, unpredictable, and sometimes scary. That’s the beauty of it. For me, the journey has been a mix of ups and downs. You’re always working on your craft, reinventing yourself, and proving your worth. I think job security for actors comes from staying relevant, working hard, and connecting with the audience. At the end of the day, you’ve got to keep believing in yourself and your journey.”