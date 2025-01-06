Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit Pressure keeps you grounded

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit: ‘Pressure keeps you grounded’

Updated on: 07 January,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Top

A year into the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohit Purohit believes he has only just begun. While he understands the pressure of headlining a show, he calls it “a good kind of pressure"

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit: ‘Pressure keeps you grounded’

Rohit Purohit

Listen to this article
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit: ‘Pressure keeps you grounded’
x
00:00

Despite going on for 15 years, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to keep viewers hooked. Rohit Purohit, headlining the show opposite Samridhii Shukla, will soon complete a year on the daily soap. As his character Armaan becomes a fan favourite, Purohit claims that audience’s love has made the challenges easier. “I’m humbled by the love and attention. I’ve always believed in giving my best to every role I take on, but Armaan has been a pleasant surprise. When you are passionate about your craft and put in the work, people recognise that. But did I expect this? No. I’ve always been more focused on the process than the results, so it is rewarding when that process resonates with so many people,” he says. 


A year into the show, Purohit believes he has only just begun. While he understands the pressure of headlining a show, he calls it “a good kind of pressure.” “This show has been a part of Indian television’s heartbeat for over a decade, and when you walk onto that set, you feel the weight of all the stories, emotions, and love the audience has invested in it. Playing Armaan, I wanted to bring my own flavour to the table while respecting what has already been built. Of course, there’s pressure, but it’s a good kind of pressure. It keeps you grounded and reminds you to deliver your best every day,” shares the actor. 


He credits producer Rajan Shahi for his vision and ability to keep the stories relevant and progressive. “He knows the pulse of the audience.” When asked if Purohit ever worries about job security, he says, “Being an actor is like being on a roller coaster—it’s thrilling, unpredictable, and sometimes scary. That’s the beauty of it. For me, the journey has been a mix of ups and downs. You’re always working on your craft, reinventing yourself, and proving your worth. I think job security for actors comes from staying relevant, working hard, and connecting with the audience. At the end of the day, you’ve got to keep believing in yourself and your journey.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

yeh rishta kya kehlata hai Rajan Shahi television news indian television Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK