'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' reunion: Karan's post brought a whole lot of nostalgia for the fans of the serial, but it was their Akshara they were missing.

In Pic: Yeh Rishta reunion

Listen to this article ‘Missing Akshara’: Netizens react as they couldn’t spot Hina Khan at 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' reunion x 00:00

It was reunion time for the OG star cast of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' including Karan Mehra, Neha Saroopa Babani, Nidhi Uttam, Sonali Verma, Medha Jambotkar, and Ayush Viz. Karan Mehra, who played Naitik in the show, shared a series of pictures as he reunited with his ex-co-stars. Karan's post brought a whole lot of nostalgia for the fans of the serial, but it was their Akshara they were missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hina Khan, who is battling stage three cancer, played the pivotal role of Akshara in the TV show. As these pictures from the "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" reunion went viral, fans started commenting on it. "Bhot accha laga sabko sath dekhkr. Where is Hina Khan?" asked one fan. “Missing Akshara,” commented another. Another said, “YRKKH is the best show till date.. After you guys left, I stopped watching and I still watch your season again and again.”

The post has a series of pics. The first snap is a collage of then and now pics from the sets of YRKKH featuring the entire cast and a recent pic from their dinner party. Other pictures are from the recent meeting. While sharing the post, Karan wrote, "Most cherished moments happen when friends and family get together. Last night was just about that with my extended family from YRKKH. An evening filled with fun and laughter with the crazy bunch."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra)

About Hina Khan's missing from the reunion party

Hina Khan is currently battling the third stage of breast cancer and undergoing treatment for the same. The actress, who is filming her journey through this battle, confirmed her health condition earlier in June. Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina said, "Hello everyone, to address the recent rumor, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," Hina wrote.

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her role in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’.