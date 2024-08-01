Television actress Hina Khan took to social media to share a video of her shaving her head. She is currently undergoing breast cancer treatment

Actor Hina Khan has shared an appreciation post for her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal for supporting her in battling Stage Three breast cancer. On Tuesday, Hina dropped a mirror selfie with Rocky on Instagram Story where the couple can be seen twining in a black T-shirt and blue denim.

Hina Khan is undergoing cancer treatment . She recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. Earlier, she cut her hair to get a pixie look, for the convenience of her treatment. Now, the actress has completely shaved her head.

Sharing a video of herself shaving her head, Hina wrote, "The pixie says ADIOS,

It’s time to BUZZ it off !

Here’s another attempt to Normalise the hardest phase of this journey, aesthetically speaking. Remember ladies.. our strength is our Patience and calm. If we put our minds to it nothing is unattainable..

Mind over Matter"

Several people showed strength to Hina in the comment section.

Himanshi Khurana commented, "Thanku for your inspiration I’m also gonna flaunt my scars proudly now".

Juhi Parmar wrote, "Hina you are an epitome of strength. May God hold you tight and you come out of it with flying colours. Your strength is beyond commendable. Big hug to you.. Heal.. love.. prayers"

Sophie Choudry wrote, "Sending you love, strength, positive vibes and all my duas beautiful girl. InshAllah all will be well".

Meanwhile, Hina Khan recently shared an appreciation post for her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal for supporting her in battling Stage Three breast cancer. Hina dropped a mirror selfie with Rocky on Instagram Story where the couple can be seen twining in a black T-shirt and blue denim. Hina called Rocky her 'Strength' and wrote, "You are the best. May Allah bless you hamesha. My strength."

Earlier in June, Hina confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina said, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," Hina wrote."I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.