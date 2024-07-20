Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Hina Khan is taking one step at a time as she drops workout video amid chemotherapy

Hina Khan is taking 'one step at a time' as she drops workout video amid chemotherapy

Updated on: 20 July,2024 05:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer, is taking ‘one step at a time’, saying ‘this journey should be remembered for what I made off it’

Hina Khan

Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer, is taking ‘one step at a time’, saying ‘this journey should be remembered for what I made off it’.


The diva took to her Instagram account and shared a Reel video, wherein we can see her working out in a gym. In the video, she is wearing a pink tank top and black tights and is flaunting her pixie haircut, which she opted for because of her treatment. 


The post is captioned: “Will it to win it, one step at a time.. Doing what I promised myself.. yes .. just as I said you can find Good Days and make the most of it, even if they are few.. This journey should be remembered for what I made of it. not the other way around..”


“Thank you Allah for giving me this strength.. I pray for your continuous support and healing. With all due respect to everyone who's battling similar fights more or less.. the idea is to know yourself, find your own way and listen to your body. #ScarredNotScared #AWindowToMyJourney #TheGirlWhoNeverGivesUp #DaddysStrongGirl #OneDayAtATime,” added Hina.

On June 28, Hina took to social media and announced the news of her breast cancer.

The actress is best known for her role as Akshara in the popular TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She has then participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’. 

On the work front, Hina recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

