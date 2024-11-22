Rajan Shahi, producer of Star Plus's popular show 'Anupama' starring Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to wish her mother her 81st birthday with a cute video

Popular television director Rajan Shahi took to social media to wish his mother Deepa Shahi on her 81st birthday.

In an emotional post, Shahi shared unseen moments with his mother, offering fans a rare glimpse into their personal bond. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahi shared a heartfelt video compiling his mother’s throwback photos and cherished family moments.

Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “Happy 81st birthday, Mom. Wish you all the happiness, good health, success, peace, and prosperity. Keep being the inspiration, guide, and pillar to all of us. Always seeking your blessings. From Noamita, Rahul, Rajan, Nainika, and Ishika Full teams of DKP/Shahi Production/ I Shahi Team YRKKH, Anupamaa, AK3 Thu Thu Thu.”

Rajan Shahi also shared photos of his mother on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Mom. He added, “Many Happy returns of the day Mom to the inspiration.”

Back in April, Deepa made headlines after she hosted a star-studded Iftaar party. Many prominent celebrities from tinseltown graced the grand bash.

Rajan Shahi had earlier come out in support of Rupali Ganguly amidst her legal dispute going on with her stepdaughter Esha Verma. Sharing his photo with the Anupamaa actress, the director said Ganguly inspires everyone with her hard work, dedication, talent and humility.

