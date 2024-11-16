A camera assistant, who was new on the Anupamaa set, passed away due to an electric shock. Reportedly, the incident took place at the Goregaon Film City

In Pic: Anupamaa poster

A cameraman died on the set of Rupali Ganguly's show 'Anupamaa'. A camera assistant, who was new on the set, passed away due to an electric shock. Reportedly, the incident took place at the Goregaon Film City, where the camera assistant was on duty when he allegedly touched some wrong wires, leading to the electric shock.

The focus puller, hailing from Bihar, was immediately given medical help and rushed to the hospital, but he couldn't survive and succumbed to the short circuit. The tragic news came as a shock to the entire TV industry, and the cast of the show is in a state of shock after the death of the crew member.

BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, shared in a statement that the camera person was working on set and died due to a short circuit after touching some wires. As per a report in News 9, BN Tiwari assured that the family would be compensated. However, there has been no reaction from producer Rajan Shahi or the star cast of the show.

Anupamaa TRP drop

After ruling the TRP chart like a queen for four years, Rupali Ganguly's show has dropped to number 2. The show has been overtaken by ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, which is also a Rajan Shahi production. After four years of holding onto the top spot, the show has lost its grip and dropped to number 2.

In a conversation with News18, Sudhanshu Pandey, who played the role of Vanraj Shah in 'Anupamaa', reacted to the sudden drop in the show's TRP and shared, “I think it’s incredible that the show sustained its number one position for four years. It is not easy for a daily show to sustain the number one position, the charm, the interest, and everything. Four years is a long time. They have done an incredible job with that. If it is going down a little bit, I think it is absolutely okay because it is inhuman for any show to just be there on top continuously. Thoda bahut upar neeche toh hoga, and I think that is natural."

About ‘Anupamaa’ Show

'Anupamaa', featuring Rupali Ganguly, is a popular TV show that has been a huge success on national television and the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. It has consistently dominated the TRP charts since its launch, until 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' recently overtook it in the TRP race.