Director and producer Rajan Shahi has come out in support of Rupali Ganguly amidst her legal dispute going on with her step-daughter Esha Verma. On Wednesday, Shahi took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo featuring him and Ganguly from the sets of their popular show 'Anupamaa'. Sharing a picture with Rupali Ganguly from the sets of hit TV show 'Anupamaa', he praised her for her integrity and humility.

Rajan wrote, “Rupali, you inspire all of us each day, every moment at DKP/Shahi Productions for your hard work, dedication, talent, honesty, integrity, and humility. Anupamaa, you have created "history," a benchmark and landmark very few can reach or create. Thoo thoo thoo! We have seen behind the scenes all the hard work, challenges, and sacrifices you face with a smile. Your humility as an actress is inspirational to all of us at the Anupamaa team.”

He added, “Walk forward always, as usual, with a smile and confidence, as your daily hard work is your answer to all. The loyalty and dedication to your craft and Anupamaa is exemplary. Proud of you and always with you. Thoo thoo thoo. Best wishes and regards, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai / Anupamaa / AK3 team and unit Entire unit of DKP/Shahi Productions / I Shahi From, Deepa Shahi Rajan and Ishika Shahi And the entire "Team" Anupamaa Thoo thoo thoo.”

Shahi’s post comes after Rupali slapped Esha with a legal notice, seeking Rs 50 crore in damages. Esha Verma, the daughter of Ashwin, has accused the actress of having an extramarital affair with her father. In her now-deleted video, Verma even mentioned feeling "unsafe" around Rupali. Following the Rs 50 crore defamation suit, Esha Verma deleted all defamatory posts aimed at the actress. She also made her Instagram account private.

Rupali Ganguly's Rs 50 crore defamation notice to Esha Verma

The legal notice sent to Esha by Ganguly's lawyer Sana Raes Khan was in response to the several accusations the former made against the actress publicly. The notice mentioned that the actress also seeks compensation of Rs 50 crore. In the notice, it has been mentioned that Rupali underwent mental trauma because of which she had to seek medical assistance and that she was humiliated on set and lost professional opportunities.

It is also said that Ganguly wanted to maintain a 'dignified silence' but was compelled to initiate the defamation notice because of how her and Ashwin Verma's 11-year-old son was dragged.

Ganguly, through her lawyer, has claimed compensation of Rs 50 crore, which her stepdaughter is liable to pay. She has also asked for an unconditional public apology immediately, failing which Ganguly has threatened legal measures.

In the notice, it was clarified that Rupali was friends with Ashwin Verma for 12 years, before he separated from his second wife, Esha Verma's mother, in 2009. It was also said that the actress, along with her now husband, tried to help Esha get a break into the entertainment industry, by providing opportunities for photoshoots and making special arrangements for auditions.

(with inputs from IANS)