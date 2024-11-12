Accusations by stepdaughter Esha Verma have caused Rupali Ganguly mental distress

Rupali Ganguly’s lawyer, Sana Raees, has claimed that Esha Verma has made derogatory remarks to sabotage her reputation and has made false claims of abuse

Rupali Ganguly has sued stepdaughter Esha Verma for defamation. The Anupamaa actor is seeking Rs 50 crore in compensation for being called a homewrecker. Esha had not only accused the actor of disrupting her parents’ marriage, but also claimed that she abused Esha’s mother. She had also alleged that Rupali separated her from her father, Ashwin K Verma. In an interview, Rupali’s lawyer, Sana Raees, has claimed that Esha has made derogatory remarks to sabotage her reputation and has made false claims of abuse. The actor has claimed that the accusations have caused her mental distress and tarnished her personal and professional image. The suit also claimed that Rupali has treated Esha with respect and love. In fact, she had even tried to garner opportunities in the entertainment industry when Esha expressed an interest in joining the field.

