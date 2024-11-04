Breaking News
Rupali Ganguly's husband reacts to daughter Esha's claims against Anupamaa star: 'She still holds a lot of hurt'

Updated on: 04 November,2024 04:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rupali Ganguly's husband, Ashwin Verma, has come out in support of Rupali & put out a long post reacting to his daughter's claims and shared that she still has a lot of hurt

Rupali Ganguly’s husband reacts to daughter Esha’s claims against Anupamaa star: ‘She still holds a lot of hurt’

In Pic: Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin Verma

Rupali Ganguly’s husband reacts to daughter Esha’s claims against Anupamaa star: ‘She still holds a lot of hurt’
Actress Rupali Ganguly is making headlines after a message from her stepdaughter went viral. In the message circulating on social media, Rupali's stepdaughter, Esha Verma, addressed her as "controlling and psychotic." This led to a lot of trolling for the 'Anupamaa' star. Now, Rupali's husband, Ashwin Verma, has come out in support of Rupali & put out a long post reacting to his daughter's claims.


Rupali Ganguly’s husband Ashwin Verma reacts to his daughter's claims


Responding to Esha's viral claims about Rupali Ganguly trying to break their family, Ashwin wrote, "I do have daughters from previous relationships—something Rupali and I have always been open about and that I care a great deal about. I understand that my younger daughter still holds a lot of hurt about the dissolution of her parent's relationship, as divorce is a difficult experience that can greatly affect and harm the children of that marriage."


"But marriages end for many reasons, and my relationship with my second wife had multiple challenges that led to our separation—challenges that were between her and me and that had nothing to do with any other person. I only want the best for my children and my wife, and it saddens me to see anyone being pulled into cycles of negativity by the media," he further wrote.

Esha Verma called Rupali ‘Psychotic’

Esha's viral post includes major claims against Rupali Ganguly. Talking about Rupali and Ashwin's relationship, Esha wrote, "I’m speaking out because she claims all over the media that she has a happy marriage with my dad, when in reality she’s controlling and psychotic towards him."

This is not the first time Rupali has been called out for her behaviour. Earlier, three of her co-stars, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, and Sudhanshu Pandey, had also indirectly blamed her for their exit from the show. Paras Kalnawat indirectly pointed a finger at Rupali Ganguly, claiming, "If she has a problem doing scenes with a particular person, remove him/her. The channel will not ask her. I wouldn’t like to name that person, but everybody knew who that person was."

Rupali Ganguly’s Acting Journey

Rupali gained recognition for her portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai, a middle-class young woman married into high society, in the sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. She has been a part of TV shows like 'Suraag – The Clue', 'Sanjivani: A Medical Boon', 'Bhabhi', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Kkavyanjali', 'Yes Boss', 'Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai', 'Ek Packet Umeed', 'Aapki Antara', 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby', and 'Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi'. Rupali also participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 1'.

