Paras Kalnawat recently appeared on Chuddy Buddy season 2 with his former Anupamaa co-stars Nidhi Shah and Sudhanshu Pandey and made some shocking claims

Anupamaa

Listen to this article Three stars who've quit Anupamaa indirectly blame Rupali Ganguli for it x 00:00

Paras Kalnawat, who now stars in Kundali Bhagya, first rose to fame as Samar in Anupamaa, a role that made him a household name. His unexpected exit from Anupamaa surprised fans, with reports suggesting that tensions with co-star Rupali Ganguly led to his departure. In a recent interview, Paras opened up about the situation and blamed Rupali for his exit from the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anupamaa drama: Paras Kalnawat speaks out

Paras Kalnawat recently appeared on Chuddy Buddy season 2 with his former Anupamaa co-stars Nidhi Shah and Sudhanshu Pandey. In a chat with hosts Bakhtyar Irani and Ali Asgar, the three were asked about their exits from the Rajan Shahi show. While they didn’t mention any names directly, they hinted that Rupali Ganguly played a role in their departures. Paras, who left the show two and a half years ago, shared that his scenes had often been cut from the final episodes.

Paras Kalnawat indirectly pointed a finger at Rupali Ganguly. He claimed, “Mere scenes kaate gaye the. Main chahta tha ki mera track aage badhe. Kyunki woh achanak se khatam hi ho gaya tha. Aur woh kisne karwaya tha, woh sabko pata hi hai. Channel didn’t want to get involved in the process of the show, which is already on top. It was like, if she has a problem doing scenes with a particular person, remove him/her. The channel will not ask her. I wouldn’t like to name that person, but everybody knew who that person was.”

Sudhanshu Pandey quits Anupamaa

Sudhanshu Pandey, who became a household name through the hit TV show Anupamaa, recently announced that he will no longer be part of the series.

"I want to tell you all with a heavy heart that I am no longer a part of the show Anupamaa. I am not working on the show from the Raksha Bandhan episode. It has been so many days, I thought my audience might get angry with me, so I thought it was my responsibility to tell you all this myself. I will play many new characters, I will not bore you in the same role. Please keep supporting me in the future as well," Sudhanshu said in his live.

About the TV show Anupamaa

Anupamaa is a popular television series that revolves around the life of a devoted homemaker, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. The show highlights her journey of self-discovery and empowerment after years of putting her family's needs before her own. It has been praised for its strong storyline and relatable characters, making it a favourite among viewers.

(With inputs from ANI)