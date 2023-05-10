'Was on a maternity break, when 'Anupamaa' came,' says Rupali Ganguly

Rupali shared, 'I was on a maternity break due to which I was away from work, but when 'Anupamaa' came my way, I decided to give it a chance and here I am'

Rupali Ganguly. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Rupali Ganguly, who is seen playing the titular character in the popular show 'Anupamaa', said that she took no time in accepting the offer and it has given her much more respect and fame. With the show she has become the most loved daughter-in-law, wife and mother and the audience relates to all.

Rupali shared, "I was on a maternity break due to which I was away from work, but when 'Anupamaa' came my way, I decided to give it a chance and here I am."

From starting her acting career at the age of 7 in her father, Anil Ganguly's film 'Saaheb' in 1885, Rupali became a household name in the television industry by playing the role of Monisha in the 2004 comedy sitcom 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. Later, she acted in 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby', 'Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi', 'Sanjivani', and many more.

Now, playing Anupamaa has made her a popular face of TV and she is all thankful to the makers for giving her this opportunity.

She further added, "My journey as Anupama has been an adventurous ride.The love that I receive from the audience makes me feel inspired and motivated to approach each new day with optimism and zeal."

'Anupamaa' airs on Star Plus.

