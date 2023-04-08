Rupali Ganguly celebrates birthday on 'Anupamaa' set, says 'I love birthdays'

Actress Rupali Ganguly celebrated her 45th birthday on the sets of her popular show 'Anupamaa' and cut a cake

Pic: Yogen Shah

Actress Rupali Ganguly celebrated her 45th birthday on the sets of her popular show 'Anupamaa' and cut a cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali was joined by the cast and crew of the show to celebrate her birthday, which falls on April 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Parekh (@sagarparekh0111)

Talking about how her special day was even more special on the sets of 'Anupamaa', she said to press: "Birthday special hai because Anupamaa hai. Nahi toh used to be a simple birthday at home with family and few close friends. I am like a child. I love birthdays."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

"I have lots of fun when it's my birthday. So now coming here and celebrating like this, it is very special because of Anupamaa," she added.

'Anupamaa'premiered on July 13, 2020 on Star Plus and streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

It is loosely based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashish K.N Mehrotra (@kedaraashish)

Also Read: Sumbul Touqeer Khan denies rumours of saying 'no' to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.