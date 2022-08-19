Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly: I used to dress my son Rudransh as Lord Krishna till he was five years old

The actress joined the Janmashtami celebrations at mid-day.com

Rupali Ganguly/RishabhKphotography

Actress Rupali Ganguly currently seen in 'Anupamaa' is a huge Lord Krishna devotee. She joined mid-day.com's Janmashtami celebrations as she recalled fond memories from growing up years.

Rupali reminisced, "I was born and brought up in Prabhadevi, where we had dahi handis in every nook and corner. The Govindas would come and break them. I would start preparing my 'jhanki' for Lord Krishna a day before the festival, I was obsessed with Krishna. I used carboard boxes and would stick pictures of Devki maiyya and Lord Krishna everywhere. Everything was DIY! I used to take a holiday on Janmashtami because if you notice, our culture and traditions are preserved and celebrated in middle class areas. I'm not being biased towards anybody but for example I live in Versova now and I never see such celebrations there. Even If there is a dahi handi, it's not like how it was in Worli, in every galli. Some mothers would get together and take all us kids to BDD chawl to watch the dahi handi celebrations. These mothers would put in so much effort so that kids are connected to their culture and traditions."

Speaking about her plans this year she says, "I hope to get some leave from shoot so I can go to mom's home, along with my son Rudransh and be part of the celebrations. I have been blessed with my chhota Krishna, Rudransh. Till he was five years old, I used to dress him up as Krishna and the little girls from the building would dress up as Radha and Gopika. As children grow up they don't want to do all that. He will always be my Krishna no matter how old he gets, I do aarti for him at midnight to celebrate Krishna's birth. Bhagwad Gita is not just a religious book, is jeevan ka saar. I abide by what Lord Krishna says. He was the greatest statesman and guru. You will always find my mother quoting lines from the Gita and I hope my sons also imbibes it and goes ahead in life, learning these things."

