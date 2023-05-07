Watch: Asha Negi kicks her way through the weekend

Dressed in orange shorts and a cropped t-shirt, Asha can be seen kicking on the kickboxing gear held forward by her trainer

Actor Asha Negi is back in her fitness mode. On Saturday, the 'Pavitra Rishta' star took to Instagram and gave us a glimpse of what her weekend workout routine looks like. And, needless to say, it is super inspiring. In the clip, she is seen practising kicks with her fitness trainer.

Dressed in orange shorts and a cropped t-shirt, Asha can be seen kicking on the kickboxing gear held forward by her trainer.

"Haven't been in the best shape since sometime. Looking lean is one thing and feeling fit is another. People who workout understand that. Well, it's me again, trying to become better than what I was yestrday. It's been hard since it's mango season too, but ya one day at a time," she captioned the post.

Asha's workout video garnered several likes and comments.

"Dayum," a social media user commented.

"Sherni," another one wrote.

Asha made her television debut in 2010 with the show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. However, she became a household name after her performance in Pavitra Rishta. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Asha worked in several shows including 'Nach Baliye' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

She made her OTT debut opposite Sharman Joshi in 'Baarish'. She also starred in Anurag Basu's 'Ludo'.

