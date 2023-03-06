Holi 2023: THIS is the song Asha Negi is dancing to this festive season

Find out all about Asha Negi's plans this Holi

Actress Asha Negi, recently seen in shows like 'Abhay' and 'Khwabon Ke Parindey' shared memories of Holi. Find out what her favourite festive delicacies are, what song she will groove to on Holi, fun memories of the festival and why she has sworn off bhaang. Read on to know all this and much more!

What are the earliest memories of celebrating Holi that come to mind?

My childhood memories are all about filling water ballons and throwing them on passersby, while sitting on the rooftop.

Any crazy experiences related to bhaang?

I was shooting for a show back then and attend a Holi event that I was excited about. The next day I just could not remember my lines. I was zoned out even the day after that, which is why I decided not to have bhaang again.

Your favourite colour and why?

My favourite colour on regular days is black and blue but for Holi I would choose yellow.

Any delicacies or special food that is prepared at your home for the festival?

I enjoy eating gujiyas. In fact just today my mum had called to say she is preparing gujiyas and I really wished I could go home to binge on them.

Favourite Holi song to dance to and why?

There are so many favourites but if I had to pick just one my all time favourite would be 'Balam Pichkari' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.'

Here's wishing all of you a happy and joyous Holi 2023.