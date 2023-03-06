Holi 2023: Here's what happened when Sharad Malhotra sneaked into a Holi party

Sharad went down memory lane with mid-day.com

Popular TV face, Sharad Malhotra who grew up in Kolkata before moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting, recalled memories of celebrating Holi in his hometown, his favourite homemade sweets and much more. Read on to find out what are Sharad's fondest memories related to Holi.

What are the earliest memories of celebrating Holi that come to mind?

I recall wearing crisp white clothes to play Holi and by the end of it we would look like a bunch of colourful buffoons who wouldn't be able to recognise each other. Those experiences had their own fun to it.

Any crazy experiences related to bhaang?

When we were young, our parents wouldn't give us bhaang for obvious reasons but as we entered our teens I remember sneaking into one of the biggest Holi parties just taste it. I certainly don’t remember what happened post that (laughs) Also back in the day thandai was a super hit in the scorching heat of Kolkata.

Your favourite colour and why?

Red because it's a very strong and vibrant shade in the colour palette.

Any delicacies or special food that is prepared at your home for the festival?

Thandai, malpua, jalebis and so many other delicious delicacies were made at home on the day of the festival.

Favourite Holi song to dance to and why?

'Rang Barse' from the film 'Kabhi Kabhie' is an all time iconic and my most favourite Holi track. I simply adore Mr Amitabh Bachchan and the effortless swag that he carries every time he’s on screen, which is reflected in the song too.

Here's wishing all of you a happy and joyous Holi 2023.

