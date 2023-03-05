Yukti Kapoor: Shaheer Sheikh is a very calm and focussed person on the sets

Actress Yukti Kapoor also known as Karishma from 'Madam Sir' caught up with mid-day.com

Actress Yukti Kapoor also known as Karishma from 'Madam Sir' caught up with mid-day.com, where she spoke about the show wrapping up, her music video with Shaheer Sheikh 'Kya fark padta hai' and much more.

How would you describe your journey in Madam Sir now that the show is wrapping up?

It has been a learning process through which I became a better version of myself. Now I'm a great version of myself in such a character which had every emotion. It was a rollercoaster ride. There were action scenes as well as emotional scenes with my mother-in-law with whom I work at the same police station. I've learnt a lot from Karishma, its been a fantastic journey. Initially I was fearful of the day the show would come to an end because I love it but you have to be strong enough to move on. So I was not very emotional and was happy that I'll choose something even better as my future project.

What the experience of working with Shaheer Sheikh like for 'Kya fark padta hai?'

It was wonderful, he's a very calm and focussed person on the sets. He's down to earth with the entire crew which is a plus for an actor. When on set there should be no nonsense, you can't be talking and laughing otherwise you lose focus. He was kind to everyone including me.

How do you spend time when not shooting?

When not working I workout and watch a lot of interviews of actors and work on my linguistic skills and accent. I also indulge in self care like hair and skin care that I'm unable to focus on while shooting.