Exclusive video! Find out what is Mohsin Khan and Nidhi Shah's idea of a perfect date!

The 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai' actors caught up for a chat with mid-day.com

Mohsin and Nidhi/Pic: Manjeet Thakur

Actors Mohsin Khan and Nidhi Shah join mid-day.com to celebrate the success of their song 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai.' Watch them speak about their year long wait for the song, shooting at tea plantations in Kerala, what their idea of a perfect date is, what Mohsin calls his fandom and much more!

When quizzed about what a perfect date would be like, Nidhi said, "It would be in Dubai, having red wine near the Burj Khalifa, that's more my style. We would have some good cuisine, maybe Asian food and a good conversation." Mohsin added, "The perfect date would be an adventurous one. I've learnt that from Taha, my sister Zeba's husband, he has an adventurous streak in him."

Would Mohsin and Nidhi prefer to go without their phone for a day or without sleep for a night? Mohsin said, "Without my phone for a month, I wish I could give it a away." Nidhi added, "Without my phone for a day, I need sleep but otherwise I'm addicted to my phone. Now I realise sleep is more important than anything in the world. I have to sleep by 11pm, even if it's a party." Mohsin agreed saying that it's the first thing he realised once he matured.

Finally when asked about what they call their fans, Mohsin said, "Mine is Mo-minions," Nidhi said that she would prefer if her fans come up with a name and she will accept whatever they decide upon.

The duo also went on to talk about their favourite songs on their travel playlist, their common connection on the work front and much more.

