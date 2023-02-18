Mahashivratri 2023: Sharad Malhotra celebrates Mahashivratri in Coimbatore

The actor spoke exclusively to Mid Day Online about the significance of Lord Shiva in his life

Pic Courtesy: PR

On the auspicious occasion 'Mahashivratri', many celebrities took to social media and shared messages of prosperity and happiness for everyone, including their fans. As the entire country celebrates 'Maha Shivratri 2023' today, several celebrities are also celebrating the Hindu festival, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Actor Sharad Malhotra is also in Coimbatore to celebrate this auspicious day.

Also Read: It was a long but sweet journey: Sharad Malhotra

Speaking exclusively to Mid Day Online, Sharad Malhotra said, “We all come together to celebrate the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Mahashivratri is one of the most significant festivals of India. It is the darkest night of the month to celebrate the grace of Lord Shiva. There is always a divine atmosphere around here & it’s such a soul stirring and goosebumps experience at the Isha foundation especially during the festival.

Talking about the significance of Lord Shiva in his life, he further stated," Lord Shiva holds a special place in my heart. I love all the qualities that He represents. One of the best qualities inspired by Him, which I believe, is meditation which I practice it every day. This helps me to keep balance in my life and achieve calm and composure. We have always been taught that Shiva or Adiyogi, which can be experienced through yoga and meditation."

Also Read: Mahashivratri 2023: Mahashivratri holds a huge importance in my life, says Sudhanshu Pandey

On the professional front, Sharad Malhotra's latest song ‘Tauba Meri Tauba’ with Urvashi Rautela, which was released last week, has gone on to become one of the most popular heartbreaking songs of the year. Tauba meri Tauba, which is sung by Mamta Sharma, and penned by Badash, has hit a whopping 10 million views in just 7 days! A visibly excited Sharad said, "I'm very elated by the response on ‘Tauba Meri Tauba’ and we're all really grateful for everyone's love and support. It was great working with Urvashi and people are actually loving our jodi”.