Mahashivratri 2023: Mahashivratri holds a huge importance in my life, says Sudhanshu Pandey

On the auspicious and divine occasion of Mahashivratri Mid Day Online exclusively spoke to Sudhanshu Pandey, who is riding extremely high with the runaway success of ‘Anupamaa’, which stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role.

Speaking about the significance of ‘Mahashivratri’, an elated Sudhanshu Pandey said, “Mahashivratri holds a huge importance in my life. This is because, it is Lord Shiva before who I have surrendered myself to and to whom I always pray to. He guides me in my life and my consciousness. He is my conscience. I unfortunately haven’t had that kind of time where I could do the rituals that I was supposed to follow at least from a week before Mahashivratri. But, today, on the auspicious day of ‘Mahashivratri’ I will be doing the needful and would do my prayers as I always do. It’s going to be that one-day of my life where I try to connect with Him as deeply as possible in whatever time I get. This ‘connection’ will also help me in rejuvenating my mind, body and soul. The holy day of Mahashivratri is one of the extremely important days of my life. Here’s wishing all the readers of Mid Day a very happy and prosperous and blessings-filled Mahashivratri”.

Speaking of ‘Anupamaa’, Sudhanshu Pandey had recently said that he had never imagined the kind of success and popularity TV shows could acquire before he became part of the show. Elaborating in the same, he said, ““I had a lot of television offers and I would turn them down. Rajan’s offer came my way, and he had to tell me only one line, and I agreed to do it. The show had a fantastic story line. My character was absolutely brilliant and he didn’t have to convince me. I have a huge body of work behind me, including 48 feature films in Hindi, some Tamil films and one Hollywood film. I was a part of A Band of Boys. After such a long time, becoming part of a show like Anupamaa, I realised how incredibly popular television can make you. Obviously, television has a different set of audience. Stardom and fame that I got with this show is something that I had not imagined earlier.”

