Anurag Basu returns with ensemble on love

Updated on: 02 December,2022 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Director to kick off next in January, says it is not a sequel to Life in a Metro

Anurag Basu


Tales of love never get old, and Anurag Basu is set to depict four unique ones in his next venture. 


His upcoming relationship drama remains untitled as of now, and will feature an ensemble cast. 



Ali Fazal and Neena GuptaAli Fazal and Neena Gupta


Basu tells mid-day, “We haven’t decided the full cast of the project yet, and are yet to arrive on a title, but, we plan to start shooting in January.”

With the premise seeming all too familiar to Basu’s 2007 film, Life in a Metro, we ask him if this offering is a sequel to the drama. He responds in the negative. 

While Basu refuses to confirm the news, sources suggest that Neena Gupta and Ali Fazal are on board this new venture, which will depict four stories. Meanwhile, Basu has Aashiqui 3 with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

