×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Food order history a clue about day of murder
Hitting the Mumbai-Pune Expressway? Beware, stay within limit
Thane: History-sheeter demands comfort in jail, threatens to start hunger strike
Mumbai: Measles cases spread into island city now
More khau gallis, night bazaars in south Mumbai

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kartik Aaryan Freddy is no linear simple character

Kartik Aaryan: 'Freddy' is no linear, simple character

Updated on: 30 November,2022 04:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actor Kartik Aaryan said that his character in the upcoming film 'Freddy' is not a simple linear one. He revealed that this is most complex character he has ever played

Kartik Aaryan: 'Freddy' is no linear, simple character

Official Instagram Account of Kartik Aaryan


Actor Kartik Aaryan said that his character in the upcoming film 'Freddy' is not a simple linear one. He revealed that this is most complex character he has ever played. 'Freddy' is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle Hardy. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.


Also Read: ‘Meri Sazaa’ song from Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer VADH is out now

Talking about the challenges of playing Freddy, Kartik said: "It is undoubtedly the most complex character I've ever played. Freddy is not a linear simple character, he is layered, he is unpredictable, he is dark but on the surface he looks calm and regular. It's very difficult to play a character whose exterior reactions and interior thoughts collide and this really pushed me out of my comfort zone as an actor.



Also Read: Arjun Kapoor shoots in Delhi for his next, shares glimpses

Disney+ Hotstar announced their upcoming spine chilling romantic thriller 'Freddy'. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.


Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kartik aaryan Freddy bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Breaking News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK