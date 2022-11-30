‘Meri Sazaa’ song from Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer VADH is out now

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer VADH is gearing up for release on 9th December 2022
The Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer VADH is gearing up for release on 9th December 2022. While the trailer has revealed a thrilling side of the film, there is also an emotional aspect to the story which revolves around the rough journey and struggles of middle-class parents nearing old age. Today, the makers of VADH dropped a song ‘Meri Sazaa’ with music by Mofusion, composition by Lavi Sarkar, lyrics by Naveen Kumar and sung by Hardik Bhardwaj.
The song shows the story of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s characters, their struggle when their son declines required financial aid. While goons trouble the parents, their son is living his life far away and insensitive to his parents' circumstances.
The trailer of the film was recently released and it has kept us immersed throughout. While we have seen Sanjay Mishra play multiple roles in his career, this is for the first time we will see him go all menace. VADH is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal.
The film is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studio and Next Level Productions. The film will be released in cinemas on 9th December 2022!