Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' gets a new release date

The film directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited will now release on 7th July, 2023

The release date for Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer 'Dream Girl 2' has been changed. The film directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited will now release on 7th July, 2023. 'Dream Girl 2' was earlier scheduled to release on June 23, 2023. It was reported that Ekta had preponed Dream Girl 2's release date from June 29 to June 23 to avert clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', which is scheduled to release on June 29 of next year.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav. Talking about the second installment, Ayushmann said in a statement, "I am super stoked about 'Dream Girl 2!' This is my second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures and I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger. I have found a friend in Raaj and it's exciting to team up with him again. Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to our chemistry."

Dream Girl was a 2019 hit and starred Nushrratt Bharuccha with Ayushmann. In the film, Ayushmann played a hotline caller who would change his voice into a girl's voice.