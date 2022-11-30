×
REVEALED: What Varun Dhawan spoke about Kriti Sanon-Prabhas dating 'rumour'

Updated on: 30 November,2022 03:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Kriti Sanon has finally opened up about her dating rumours with her 'Adipurush' co-star Prabhas. She called it "absolutely baseless" and also schooled co-star Varun Dhawan for adding fuel to such reports

REVEALED: What Varun Dhawan spoke about Kriti Sanon-Prabhas dating 'rumour'

Pic Courtesy: IANS


Actress Kriti Sanon has finally opened up about her dating rumours with her 'Adipurush' co-star  Prabhas. She called it "absolutely baseless" and also schooled co-star Varun Dhawan for adding fuel to such reports. This all began on the sets of celebrity dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', when Varun spoke to filmmaker Karan Johar about names of a few eligible single women from the Hindi film industry.


Varun avoided Kriti's name from the list and when KJo asked why, he replied: "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath."Kriti took to Instagram to shut down the rumours. She wrote: "It's neither pyaar, nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours."



Kriti added: "Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!" She also put a 'fake news' sticker. Reposting Kriti's Instagram Story, Varun also clarified. "Huys UI had ur fun but it's just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild," Varun wrote.


