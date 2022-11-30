×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Food order history a clue about day of murder
Hitting the Mumbai-Pune Expressway? Beware, stay within limit
Thane: History-sheeter demands comfort in jail, threatens to start hunger strike
Mumbai: Measles cases spread into island city now
More khau gallis, night bazaars in south Mumbai

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Box Office Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 crosses Rs 150 crores in 12 days

Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' crosses Rs. 150 crores in 12 days

Updated on: 30 November,2022 11:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The total box office collections of 'Drishyam 2' in India now stands at Rs. 154.48 crores

Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' crosses Rs. 150 crores in 12 days

Still from Drishyam 2


Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' is having a dream run at the box office. The film that was released in theatres on November 18 continues to see large footfall in theatres across the country. In a year that saw the Indian box office at its worst, 'Drishyam 2' earning Rs. 100 crore in its first week is a huge feat. 


The film's momentum at the box office has been steady even in week 2. The film has managed to cross Rs. 150 crores at the domestic BO in just 12 days. On its second Monday and Tuesday the film collected over Rs. 5 crore. Meanwhile, the second weekend saw collections in double digits. The total box office collections of 'Drishyam 2' in India now stands at Rs. 154.48 crores. 



Also Read: Shriya Saran on teaming up with 'Drishyam 2' co-star Ajay Devgn for Rajamouli's 'RRR'


Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Ajay's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay reprises of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

 

Do you agree with comments made by IFFI jury head about The Kashmir Files?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Drishyam 2 ajay devgn Entertainment News bollywood news tabu box office akshaye khanna

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK