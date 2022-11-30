Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' crosses Rs. 150 crores in 12 days

The total box office collections of 'Drishyam 2' in India now stands at Rs. 154.48 crores
Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' is having a dream run at the box office. The film that was released in theatres on November 18 continues to see large footfall in theatres across the country. In a year that saw the Indian box office at its worst, 'Drishyam 2' earning Rs. 100 crore in its first week is a huge feat.
The film's momentum at the box office has been steady even in week 2. The film has managed to cross Rs. 150 crores at the domestic BO in just 12 days. On its second Monday and Tuesday the film collected over Rs. 5 crore. Meanwhile, the second weekend saw collections in double digits. The total box office collections of 'Drishyam 2' in India now stands at Rs. 154.48 crores.
Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.
The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.
Ajay's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay reprises of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.