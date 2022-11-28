×
Shriya Saran on teaming up with 'Drishyam 2' co-star Ajay Devgn for Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Updated on: 28 November,2022 03:27 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Shriya Saran joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars'

Shriya Saran/kausttubh_kambhhle


Actress Shriya Saran who teamed up with 'Drishyam 2' co-star Ajay Devgn for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' opened up about the experience on the latest episode of  mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars.'




Speaking about the film she said, "I don't know about 'RRR' part 2 but it was amazing to work with Rajamouli sir, he's an fabulous director. Ajay sir is an intense actor who speaks with his eyes. His dialogue delivery is unique, he's such a powerful performer and there's so much to learn."


Currently, celebrating the success of 'Drishyam 2' the actress adds, "The recall value of the film is amazing, people still remember what happened on October 2nd and 3rd. I still get messages that people remember the story. That's the beauty of storytelling, you know what is going to happen but how it happens, the narrative and how the story evolves is what keeps you engaged."

Also Read: Shriya Saran: Thalapathy Vijay is funnily intense, Rajinikanth is a humble superstar

 

shriya saran ajay devgn RRR Drishyam 2 s.s. rajamouli

