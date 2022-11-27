Kajol says Ajay Devgn is a fabulous cook, reveals his quirks in the kitchen

×
Updated on: 27 November,2022 09:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Kajol will be seen gracing the special episode - '30 Years of Kajol' this weekend along with actor Vishal Jethwa on Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. During the shoot, the special guest Kajol made the interesting revelation about her husband Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn with wife Kajol. Pic/Yogen Shah


Bollywood actress Kajol has revealed that Ajay Devgn, who has been playing different characters on screen, is in real life, a lovely husband who cooks delicious food.


Kajol will be seen gracing the special episode - '30 Years of Kajol' this weekend along with actor Vishal Jethwa on Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. During the shoot, the special guest Kajol made the interesting revelation about her husband Ajay Devgn.



When Bharti asked Kajol about Ajay's cooking skills and her favourite dish that Ajay cooks, Kajol revealed: "As unbelievable as it may seem, Ajay loves cooking. We often say that some people have taste in their hands, Ajay is one of those cooks you know, who prepares any dish and it turns out to be delicious."

"Cooking is something Ajay enjoys very much, and he shuts the door of the kitchen when he is cooking. Even when he is cooking, he doesn't share his recipes or what he is preparing. He often cooks amazing Khichdi for me and that is his specialty."

ajay devgn kajol sa re ga ma pa television news Entertainment News

