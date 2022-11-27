Kajol says Ajay Devgn is a fabulous cook, reveals his quirks in the kitchen

Kajol will be seen gracing the special episode - '30 Years of Kajol' this weekend along with actor Vishal Jethwa on Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. During the shoot, the special guest Kajol made the interesting revelation about her husband Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn with wife Kajol. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actress Kajol has revealed that Ajay Devgn, who has been playing different characters on screen, is in real life, a lovely husband who cooks delicious food.

Kajol will be seen gracing the special episode - '30 Years of Kajol' this weekend along with actor Vishal Jethwa on Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. During the shoot, the special guest Kajol made the interesting revelation about her husband Ajay Devgn.

Also Read: Salaam Venky starring Kajol, featuring Aamir Khan is all about celebrating the spirit of life

When Bharti asked Kajol about Ajay's cooking skills and her favourite dish that Ajay cooks, Kajol revealed: "As unbelievable as it may seem, Ajay loves cooking. We often say that some people have taste in their hands, Ajay is one of those cooks you know, who prepares any dish and it turns out to be delicious."

"Cooking is something Ajay enjoys very much, and he shuts the door of the kitchen when he is cooking. Even when he is cooking, he doesn't share his recipes or what he is preparing. He often cooks amazing Khichdi for me and that is his specialty."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever