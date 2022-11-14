Salaam Venky starring Kajol, featuring Aamir Khan is all about celebrating the spirit of life

Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy
Salaam Venky
The trailer of 'Salaam Venky' starring Kajol was launched at an event in Mumbai on Children’s Day. The film is based on a truly incredible story of a mother who fights through every challenge her son faces and helps him live life to the fullest, a celebration of life.
Helmed by Revathy, the trailer of Salaam Venky showcases Kajol as a mother and actor Vishal Jethwa as Venkatesh aka Venky, sharing a very special mother-son bond. The trailer also depicts that Venky has a deteriorating health condition but despite it, he aims to fulfil all his dreams.
Speaking about the film, veteran actor and filmmaker Revathy shared, “Salaam Venky is a project that is extremely close to my heart. I’ve always believed that mothers are real heroes and through Salaam Venky, it’s my absolute pleasure to be able to tell this incredible true story of a similar mother and her unconditional love for her son.“
Kajol added, “I feel, I am very fortunate to play the role of Sujata in Salaam Venky and also being directed by Revathy. Since the day I heard about the idea of the film, it touched my heart too deeply and I knew I definitely wanted to be a part of this wonderful story.”
Apart from Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles.
Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on 9th December 2022.
Also Read: Bollywood mums join their kids to groove along with the 'Peppa Pig' family