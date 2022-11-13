Children's Day 2022: Sunayana Fozdar: I was a mischievous child but also very good in studies

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress Sunayana Fozdar took a trip down memory lane
Sunayana Fozdar/Ruhaan Khan
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress Sunayana Fozdar took a trip down memory lane as she recalled precious childhood on 'Children's Day 2022' in a conversation with mid-day.com.
What kind of child were you the mischievous or quiet one?
I was a mischievous child but also very good in studies. The first bencher and teacher's pet. Funny part is that I was always made the monitor of the class despite being the naughtiest kid. I was never quiet.
What do you miss the most about your childhood?
I miss the carefree life. The only matter of concern at that time was what to eat and when to play. We had lesser things to think about and life was simple. Small things gave us big joys. I miss summer holidays and making travel plans with family.
A childhood trait you wish people could maintain as adults?
Keeping that innocence alive. That rawness of trusting people and taking them on face value. I think, if all of us do that with each other the world will be a better place. Those innocent relationships that we had as kids are priceless. I'm still fortunate to be connected with my school friends.
Message for young fans on children's day?
Do not lose your spark and don't wish to grow old faster. Enjoy that time and phase as the childhood never comes back. I feel kids these days are very tech friendly but don't lose the essence of outdoor games. Enjoy yourself and have a blast. We still wish to be kid again but that is not possible so you don't grow faster.
