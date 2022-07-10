Breaking News
Not convenient to hold local body polls in rainy season: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hints at further delay of local body polls
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi
Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns, President flees home
Mumbai: Sex racket busted at Lower Parel spa; 5 held, 6 rescued
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Palak Sindhwani The Gokuldham garden from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is favourite

Palak Sindhwani: The Gokuldham garden from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is favourite

Updated on: 10 July,2022 09:20 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah joins Mumbai Meri Jaan

Palak Sindhwani: The Gokuldham garden from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is favourite

Palak Sindhwani/Instagram


Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's Mumbai Meri Jaan. Speaking about the iconic show the actress says, "My favourite spot is the Gokuldham garden, where we have swings. Now since it's rainy season I can't go and sit there but otherwise I like spending time in nature and listening to my favourite music. That's my me-time on set."

Recalling her initial days on the show the actress says, "It was a dream come true, to get a platform where there are so many senior actors, working with you. Such iconic characters and they have been working since 14 years. Every character is so important in the show. I was very nervous on the first day but also excited to meet Dilip Joshi and Mandar Chandwadkar sir. They made me feel so welcome, I didn't need to feel like an outsider! My first day was a dance sequence and I got excited since I love dance. Everyone was helping me out with where I should look and what expressions to give. I knew I would have a lot of fun working with them."




Also Read: Dilip Joshi thanks fans for their love on his birthday


 

taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah sab tv indian television

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK