Palak Sindhwani: The Gokuldham garden from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is favourite

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah joins Mumbai Meri Jaan

Palak Sindhwani/Instagram

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's Mumbai Meri Jaan. Speaking about the iconic show the actress says, "My favourite spot is the Gokuldham garden, where we have swings. Now since it's rainy season I can't go and sit there but otherwise I like spending time in nature and listening to my favourite music. That's my me-time on set."

Recalling her initial days on the show the actress says, "It was a dream come true, to get a platform where there are so many senior actors, working with you. Such iconic characters and they have been working since 14 years. Every character is so important in the show. I was very nervous on the first day but also excited to meet Dilip Joshi and Mandar Chandwadkar sir. They made me feel so welcome, I didn't need to feel like an outsider! My first day was a dance sequence and I got excited since I love dance. Everyone was helping me out with where I should look and what expressions to give. I knew I would have a lot of fun working with them."

