Palak Sindhwani: My love for dance made me connect to music

Palak Sindhwani from 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' spoke to mid-day.com

Palak Sindhwani/Instagram

Palak Sindhwani, also known as Sonu from 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' spoke to mid-day.com about her love for music.

How did your connect with music begin?

Since childhood, I always loved dancing. I have done a lot of dance performances in school, I remember dancing to the Lataji's (Mangeshkar) song 'Luka Chuppi' which I had dedicated to my mother, then I have also danced to evergreen songs such as 'Chak Dhoom Dhoom,' 'Koi Mil Gaya,' etc. I feel my love for dance made me connect to music. Music has the power to uplift or change your mood whenever you're feeling low.

What is the kind of music that influenced your childhood, what did you grow up listening to?

I listen to each and every type of song, for me the lyrics of the song is more important, it should be meaningful. It completely depends on my mood too. During childhood I have listened to party songs as well as old evergreen songs of Lataji, Kishoreji, etc. I like 'Kya Hua Tera Wada,' Taylor Swift's songs but 'Lag Ja Gale' is my all time favourite. Now that my taste in music has developed, I like to listen songs in the Indie zone and Coke Studio.

Show full article